Kremlin: Western journalists won't get accreditation for Russian economic forum
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 18:07 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from 'unfriendly countries' would not get accreditation for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, TASS reported.
Reuters was told by the organisers of the forum on Friday that accreditation to the forum had been cancelled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday.
