Man on the run since 2003 after killing Delhi businessman in Mumbai hotel held

A man who was on the run since 2003 after allegedly killing a Delhi-based businessman in a Mumbai hotel has been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

Rupesh Ramnath Rai alias Atul Vijay Kediya was held on Friday from neighbouring Thane from a sweet shop in which he was employed, the Santacruz police station official said.

''He is accused to killing the businessman in a Vile Parle hotel after an argument and fleeing with Rs 1.30 lakh. Our probe has found he hid in Gujarat, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Delhi, Maharashtra and Goa,'' the official said.

''He even managed to get an Aadhaar Card in Ranchi and recently applied for a passport. Based on a tip off, the man, who is a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was held. We had visited Bihar 16 times earlier to arrest him. He is also wanted in an Arms Act case of 2002 in Delhi,'' the official added.

