Left Menu

Shaheen Bagh man held for extorting lakhs leveraging nudes on Instagram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:29 IST
Shaheen Bagh man held for extorting lakhs leveraging nudes on Instagram
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Shaheen Bagh area for allegedly extorting money from several people threatening to post their nude pictures on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Aman, a resident of Saheen Bagh, they said.

According to police, the matter came to light Thursday with the complaint of a man, who said a woman he had met on social media had been blackmailing him with the nude pictures he had sent her.

The man said the woman started blackmailing him through WhatsApp and extorted Rs 21,600 in five different transactions, police said.

During investigation, police found that the cheated money was credited to an account registered in the name of one Aman in Shaheen Bagh.

After he was arrested, Aman revealed he had made an account on Instagram using photos of random girls and started sending requests to men and subsequently chatting with them, police said.

Later, he would ask for their nude pictures and once they would send it, Aman would start blackmailing them by leveraging those pictures, the officer said.

Aman said he extorted money from several men using the same ruse, police said. He was found to have around Rs 33 lakh in his account, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023