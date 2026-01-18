Left Menu

Triumphant Seamanship: Emirates GBR Sails to Victory in Perth

Emirates Great Britain’s SailGP team, led by Dylan Fletcher, defended their Perth Sail Grand Prix title with a strong performance. Overcoming a challenging start, they dominated the final day, surpassing Australian and French teams. Swedish Artemis SailGP missed the final after a series of setbacks.

Triumphant Seamanship: Emirates GBR Sails to Victory in Perth
The reigning champions, Emirates Great Britain, showcased their exceptional sailing prowess as they defended their Perth Sail Grand Prix title, wrapping up the weekend with an impressive display of skill and strategy.

Led by Dylan Fletcher, the team overcame a fifth-place finish on the first day, only to dominate Sunday's races amid challenging conditions that included steep waves and strong winds. Their performance secured their place in the finals, where they triumphantly outpaced contenders from Australia and France.

Swedish newcomers Artemis SailGP, the first day leaders, were edged out of the finals, finishing fourth after a disappointing performance. The Australian team, although thwarted by injuries and personnel changes, clinched the second spot in the final, determined to build on their successes in upcoming events.

