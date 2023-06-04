Thirteen injured, others trapped in blast near Ukrainian city of Dnipro

An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-storey dwelling, injuring at least 13 people, and other residents remained trapped under the rubble, the regional governor and other officials said.

Serhiy Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three children were among the injured. Emergency services were at the scene in a town just north of Dnipro and had pulled one man out from under the rubble. Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion and that an emergency services building was also hit in the town known as the Pidhorodnenska community.

There was no confirmation of a missile strike from Ukrainian military officials. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also writing on Telegram, said the strike occurred between two dwellings.

"Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble," Zelenskiy wrote. "Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state." Moscow denies its military forces target civilians.

Pictures posted on social media showed rescue teams working at a shattered, smouldering building amid piles of twisted building materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)