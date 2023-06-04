Left Menu

Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues

Japan and South Korea have agreed to quickly resolve disputes over past military encounters that stand in the way of closer security cooperation, Japan's defence minister said on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore. Japan's defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, as part of the conference.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 11:24 IST
Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan and South Korea have agreed to quickly resolve disputes over past military encounters that stand in the way of closer security cooperation, Japan's defence minister said on Sunday at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

Japan's defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, as part of the conference. "We discussed pending issues," Hamada told reporters on Sunday after the bilateral meeting.

He said the two agreed "to accelerate talks, including steps to prevent recurrence" of a radar incident that occurred in 2018. "We will continue to keep close communication with South Korea," he added.

In the 2018 incident, when Japan said a South Korean destroyer locked its targeting radar on a Japanese surveillance plane. South Korea denied doing so, sparking a dispute that has hampered their relationship. Hamada also said he shared with South Korea's Lee the importance of promoting defence cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023