Left Menu

Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues

Hamada said he and Lee agreed on the importance of promoting defence cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:04 IST
Japan, South Korea to speed up talks over pending military issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan and South Korea agreed on Sunday to quickly resolve disputes over past military encounters that stand in the way of closer security cooperation, Japan's defence minister said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore.

Yasukazu Hamada held talks with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, as part of Asia's top security conference. "We discussed pending issues" and agreed "to accelerate talks, including steps to prevent a recurrence" of a 2018 radar incident, Hamada told reporters after the meeting.

"We will continue to keep close communication with South Korea," he said. In the 2018 incident, Seoul denied Tokyo's assertion that a South Korean destroyer had locked its targeting radar on a Japanese surveillance plane, sparking a dispute that has hampered the Asian neighbours' relationship.

Asked about the issue, Lee told reporters that he and Hamada "agreed to resolve it starting with working-level talks," with a focus on devising measures to prevent a recurrence. Lee and Hamada condemned a failed satellite launch by North Korea on Wednesday as a "grave violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning all launches using ballistic missile technology, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The ministers agreed on the need for greater security cooperation bilaterally and with their mutual ally the U.S. to curb the North's nuclear and missile threats and promote a more stable Indo Pacific, the ministry said in a statement. Hamada said he and Lee agreed on the importance of promoting defence cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023