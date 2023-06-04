Left Menu

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo briefly knocked out in bike fall

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, national news agency Belga reported.

Alexander De Croo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Belgium

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported. The accident was not expected to affect the premier's schedule for the coming week, Belga said.

