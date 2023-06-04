Avalanche in U'khand: Woman pilgrim returning from Hemkund Sahib missing
A woman pilgrim went missing on Sunday after an avalanche occurred near Atlakoti in Uttarakhand when a group of Sikh devotees was returning from Hemkund Sahib, officials said. Four other pilgrims caught in the avalanche on their way back from the Sikh shrine have been rescued, Chamoli District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
