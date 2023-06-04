Left Menu

Pangolin scales seized in Mizoram's Champhai, 2 arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:26 IST
Pangolin scales worth Rs 44 lakh were seized in east Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border and two people were arrested, an Assam Rifles official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles intercepted a taxi on Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road on Saturday, and found 44 kg pangolin scales packed in four bags, he said.

Two persons, identified as Lalmuankim (39) and Issac (38) -- both residents of Aizawl, were apprehended, he added.

The pangolin scales were being transported to Aizawl, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

