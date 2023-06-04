Left Menu

J-K Police constable dismissed from service for unauthorised absence from duty, involvement in narcotics cases

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:15 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has dismissed a constable from service on Sunday for unauthorised absence from duty for a prolonged period and his alleged involvement in narcotics cases, officials said.

Arvind Kapoor, who joined the Ramban district police on September 5, 2019, had remained absent from duty since October 26 that year, making it a total of three years and 221 days, they said.

Kapoor was allegedly involved in multiple cases of narcotics smuggling and was arrested several times.

Three FIRs were registered against the constable at Bakshi Nagar police station and he was recently arrested.

The constable was served show-cause notices many times, but he failed to resume duty, they said.

Considering his criminal record and ''wilful prolonged absence'', the district police authorities issued an order dismissing him from service on Sunday, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

