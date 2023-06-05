Left Menu

Six booked for cursing Hindu deities in UP village

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 05-06-2023 00:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 00:17 IST
Six booked for cursing Hindu deities in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a local church here in a village were booked for allegedly abusing Hindu deities, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, ''Police received information that some people gathered in Bhagga Purwa village of Nanpara Police Station area were abusing the deities of a particular religion.'' The accused were booked under section 295 A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a local office bearer of a right-wing Hindu outfit.

Anil Kumar, Dubar, Narayan, Bachhraj, Nanke,and Malti Devi, the accused booked in the matter, are said to be members of the local church, police said. An investigation in the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023