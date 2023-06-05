Six booked for cursing Hindu deities in UP village

Six members of a local church here in a village were booked for allegedly abusing Hindu deities, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, ''Police received information that some people gathered in Bhagga Purwa village of Nanpara Police Station area were abusing the deities of a particular religion.'' The accused were booked under section 295 A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a local office bearer of a right-wing Hindu outfit.

Anil Kumar, Dubar, Narayan, Bachhraj, Nanke,and Malti Devi, the accused booked in the matter, are said to be members of the local church, police said. An investigation in the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)