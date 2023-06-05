Left Menu

Bribery case registered against govt hospital RMO in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-06-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 12:40 IST
Bribery case registered against govt hospital RMO in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against a woman resident medical officer (RMO) of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly seeking bribe from an official of a private hospital to refer patients there, police said on Monday.

The private hospital in Ambernath area was registered on the panel of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to treat patients, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

The RMO of the ESIS (Employees' State Insurance Scheme) hospital in Ulhasnagar allegedly demanded and accepted a sum of Rs 40,000 in 2022 from the private hospital's administrator for referring patients there for treatment and issuance of a referral form (permission letter) to patients, he said.

She allegedly made an additional demand of Rs 1.50 lakh from the hospital's administrator in March this year, as per the FIR.

The administrator subsequently registered a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) following which the FIR was registered against the RMO on June 1 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023