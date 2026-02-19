Left Menu

Indonesia Mobilizes 8,000 Troops for International Gaza Peace Force

Indonesia plans to deploy over 8,000 troops to an international security force for Gaza. This decision was announced by President Prabowo Subianto during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

In a significant move towards international peacekeeping, Indonesia has pledged to deploy more than 8,000 troops to join an international security force in Gaza.

This announcement was made by President Prabowo Subianto during a recent meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

The decision underscores Indonesia's commitment to global stability and security.

