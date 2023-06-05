Attempts to discredit China won't succeed: foreign ministry

Any attempt to discredit China and interfere in its internal affairs will not succeed, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks in response to a question about Hong Kong police detaining 23 people on Sunday and the United Nations saying that it was "alarmed" by the detentions.

