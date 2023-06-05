Attempts to discredit China won't succeed: foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-06-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 13:03 IST
- Country:
- China
Any attempt to discredit China and interfere in its internal affairs will not succeed, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Monday.
Wang made the remarks in response to a question about Hong Kong police detaining 23 people on Sunday and the United Nations saying that it was "alarmed" by the detentions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Wang
- China
- Wang Wenbin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Commerce chief to attend APEC meeting in US
Last emperor of China's watch sells for record $5.1 mln in Hong Kong auction
Last emperor of China's watch sells for record $5.1 mln in Hong Kong auction
Last emperor of China's watch sells for record $6.2 mln in Hong Kong auction
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific sacks crew members accused of discriminating against non-English speakers