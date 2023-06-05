Left Menu

Erdogan considering Erkan as Turkey cenbank chief, sources say

Erkan met with Mehmet Simsek, Turkey's newly-appointed treasury and finance minister, in Ankara on Monday, one of the sources said. The second source said Erkan was one of "a few candidates" to succeed current bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu, who spearheaded Erdogan's unorthodox policy of slashing rates since 2021 despite inflation soaring to a 24-year peak above 85% last year. A former co-CEO at First Republic Bank and managing director at Goldman Sachs, Erkan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:39 IST
Erdogan considering Erkan as Turkey cenbank chief, sources say

President Tayyip Erdogan is considering appointing Hafize Gaye Erkan, a senior finance executive in the United States, as governor of Turkey's central bank, according to two senior officials with knowledge of the matter. Erkan met with Mehmet Simsek, Turkey's newly-appointed treasury and finance minister, in Ankara on Monday, one of the sources said. The two sources told Reuters she is set to meet Erdogan soon to discuss the possible role.

The meetings - just over a week after Erdogan won re-election - come as the government signals it is preparing a U-turn to more orthodox policies, including interest rate hikes, to address a cost-of-living crisis. The second source said Erkan was one of "a few candidates" to succeed current bank chief Sahap Kavcioglu, who spearheaded Erdogan's unorthodox policy of slashing rates since 2021 despite inflation soaring to a 24-year peak above 85% last year.

A former co-CEO at First Republic Bank and managing director at Goldman Sachs, Erkan could not be immediately reached for comment. Erdogan's office and the Treasury ministry did not comment on Erkan.

After he was appointed to cabinet over the weekend, Simsek said the country has no choice but to return to "rational ground" to ensure predictability in the economy. Turkey's policy rate was slashed to 8.5% from 19% in 2021, setting off a historic currency crash in late 2021. The policy has left real rates deeply negative and the lira largely managed by dozens of regulations covering credit and foreign exchange.

Erkan's policy leanings are unclear given she has no formal monetary policy experience in her career spanning Wall Street and U.S. corporate boardrooms, and her Ivy League education including a financial engineering Ph.D. from Princeton. (Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Daren Butler and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023