Vinesh hits out at those 'spreading fake' reports about their protest

Borrowing a verse from Urdu poet Abid Adeeb, Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday launched a broadside against those ''spreading fake news'' about the wrestlers' protest, accusing them of ''trembling'' in front of a ''goon''.

Vinesh, along with Olympic medallist grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are at the forefront of the protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexually harassing women.

''Do those who spread fake news even realise the trauma that women wrestlers are going through? Weak media has legs that start trembling in front of a goon's hunter, not a female wrestler,'' Vinesh tweeted.

To conclude her tweet, Vinesh remembered these lines by Abid Adeeb, ''Jahah pohonch ke kadam dagmagaye hain sab ke usi mukam se ab apna raasta hoga (Where everyone's steps have wavered to reach, from the same place will now have its way).'' In another tweet, Vinesh said people who had earlier demeaned the wrestlers' Olympic and world championships medals by comparing their worth with money, were now after their jobs.

''Those who said our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs,'' said Vinesh.

''Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not blackmail us by threatening us with our jobs,'' the World Championships bronze medallist added.

Bajrang also expressed the same views on social media.

The trio of Vinesh, Bajrang and Sakshi are with the Indian Railways. Sakshi is serving as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Brij Bhushan had earlier said that the wrestlers' medals were worth Rs 15, drawing the ire of the three wrestlers, who said that the trophies were the reward for decades of blood, sweat and toil.

Earlier in the day, Sakshi and Bajrang said they will continue their fight for justice, asserting that none of the wrestlers have backed down and rubbished reports of their withdrawal from the protest.

The news of our withdrawing from the movement is just a ''rumour'', Punia said, adding that the report of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also ''false''. The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including one minor. He has denied all the charges.

