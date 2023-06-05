Maha: Man attacked, injured in Ulhasnagar; one held

A 30-year-old man was attacked and injured by two persons following a quarrel in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

While one of the accused has been arrested for the crime that took place on Saturday, the police are on a lookout for the other man, an official said. The victim had previously quarreled with the accused for playing music loudly during a function in Shahad Phatak locality, he said.

The accused on Saturday attacked the victim with a knife and injured him, the official said. An offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered, he added.

