Blinken: all options on table to ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapon
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:13 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington's "iron-clad" commitment to Israel's security in a speech on Monday to the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC.
In his remarks, Blinken also warned that moves toward annexation of the Israeli-occupied West Bank or that disrupt the status quo at holy sites damage prospects for a two-state solution.
