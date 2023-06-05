Blinken: all options on table to ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington's "iron-clad" commitment to Israel's security in a speech on Monday to the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC.

In his remarks, Blinken also warned that moves toward annexation of the Israeli-occupied West Bank or that disrupt the status quo at holy sites damage prospects for a two-state solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)