Left Menu

Mumbai: ANC seizes mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr; two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:51 IST
Mumbai: ANC seizes mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr; two held
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, with 505 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell caught a 58-year-old man with 100 gm of mephedrone from Khokhani Lane area in Ghatkopar (east) on Sunday evening, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had procured the contraband from a Nigerian man near Nallasopara railway station in neighbouring Palghar district, the official said.

A police team then rushed to Nallasopara and apprehended the other accused with 400 gm of mephedrone, he said.

The duo were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been remanded to police custody till June 7, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused were involved in mephedrone trafficking in central Mumbai areas of Dharavi and Kurla for the last couple of years, he said.

The first accused is a repeat offender with cases to his name at Sakinaka and Pydhonie police stations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023