Mumbai: ANC seizes mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 cr; two held

The Mumbai police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, with 505 gm of mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 crore, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell caught a 58-year-old man with 100 gm of mephedrone from Khokhani Lane area in Ghatkopar (east) on Sunday evening, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had procured the contraband from a Nigerian man near Nallasopara railway station in neighbouring Palghar district, the official said.

A police team then rushed to Nallasopara and apprehended the other accused with 400 gm of mephedrone, he said.

The duo were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been remanded to police custody till June 7, the official said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused were involved in mephedrone trafficking in central Mumbai areas of Dharavi and Kurla for the last couple of years, he said.

The first accused is a repeat offender with cases to his name at Sakinaka and Pydhonie police stations, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)