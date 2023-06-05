Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:14 IST
Delhi unit of LJP (Ram Vilas) demands compensation, a govt job for Shahbad Dairy murder victim's family
Delhi unit of LJP (Ram Vilas) in a memorandum to Lt Governor VK Saxena has demanded compensation of Rs one crore and a government job to family members of the minor girl who was killed in the Shahabad Dairy area last month, the party said in a statement.

President of the Delhi unit of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas, Shankar Mishra said that the party has also demanded proper action to ensure that such ''heinous'' crimes do not take place in future.

The party has demanded that the trial in the murder case be conducted in a fast-track court, he said.

Bikas Singh, youth wing president of the party said its workers also staged a demonstration near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to lodge their protest over the incident.

Singh said the party has demanded Rs one crore as compensation for the victim's family along with a government job for one of the members of her family, he said.

The memorandum submitted to the LG by the party leaders has also said that the accused be given the death penalty for the horrific offence, he added.

The 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed multiple times and bludgeoned allegedly by a 20-year-old youth in the north Delhi area on May 28. The accused was later arrested by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

