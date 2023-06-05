US SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 20:51 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday filed a lawsuit against Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao, alleging violations of federal securities laws, court records show.
A copy of the complaint was not immediately available. The SEC is suing in the federal court in Washington, D.C.
