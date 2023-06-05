Left Menu

5 injured in scuffle over parking issue in Delhi

Five people, including a woman, were injured in a scuffle that broke out between two parties over a parking issue in northeast Delhis Welcome area, police said on Monday. A police team reached the spot where it found that the injured were shifted to hospital, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:34 IST
5 injured in scuffle over parking issue in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Five people, including a woman, were injured in a scuffle that broke out between two parties over a parking issue in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Monday. A police team reached the spot where it found that the injured were shifted to hospital, they said. During inquiry, it came to the fore that a quarrel over an issue of vehicle parking had taken place between Parvej and Javed, a senior police officer said. While Parvej, Javed and Shan Mohammad received head injuries, Gulshan got her teeth broken, the officer said, adding that fifth person named Danish, too, sustained injuries.

Cross cases under appropriate sections on the statements of Parvej and Javed have been registered and an investigation has been taken up, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023