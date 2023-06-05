Migrant labourer dies after being hit by car, dragged for several metres in Ambala

A 28-year-old migrant labourer was killed here when a luxury car allegedly hit him and dragged him along for a few metres, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway late Sunday night when the victim, Nitish Kumar, and his brother were waiting on the roadside for a vehicle to reach Ambala Cantonment, they said.

According to the complaint by Kumar's brother, the luxury car, suspected to be carrying a Chandigarh registration number, came from the Shahabad side and hit Kumar.

The driver dragged Kumar along for a few metres, injuring him badly, before fleeing the spot, the complaint said.

Due to the odd hours, Kumar's brother could not get any vehicle to rush him to the hospital, the complaint added.

On being informed, the police took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A case has been registered against the unknown car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The deceased, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, worked in a factory located on the highway, they added.

