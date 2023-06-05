Woman, toddler killed, husband, two other children injured in Palghar road accident

A woman and her three-year-old son were killed and three members of her family were grievously injured on Monday evening after their motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Keru Daval (40) and toddler Jaivik, while those injured are her husband and two other children, the Kasa police station official said.

''The accident took place at Vivalevadi bridge near Charoti at 5:45pm. The family hails from Sativali and was headed to Dahanu,'' he said.

