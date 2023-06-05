RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.

As the name suggests, the dashboard will provide the required insight to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion by capturing relevant parameters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

This facility will also enable to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed, it said.

Presently, the dashboard is intended for internal use in the RBI, it said, adding it will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The Reserve Bank has been promoting financial inclusion through various policy initiatives.

To measure the extent of financial inclusion, it said, the central bank had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions of financial inclusion -- 'Access', 'Usage' and 'Quality'.

The FI-Index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)