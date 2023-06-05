Left Menu

RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 22:51 IST
RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'.

As the name suggests, the dashboard will provide the required insight to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion by capturing relevant parameters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

This facility will also enable to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed, it said.

Presently, the dashboard is intended for internal use in the RBI, it said, adding it will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The Reserve Bank has been promoting financial inclusion through various policy initiatives.

To measure the extent of financial inclusion, it said, the central bank had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions of financial inclusion -- 'Access', 'Usage' and 'Quality'.

The FI-Index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023