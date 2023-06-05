Left Menu

2 children drown while bathing in UP's Ghaghara

Another child accompanying them was rescued by the locals, they said.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Shivraj said Shivam Nishad 10, Sitaram Vishwakarma 12 and Shashi 8, residents of Paras Patti Purwar village under the Umri Begumganj police station area, had gone to the banks of the river Ghaghra to graze buffaloes.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two children drowned in river Ghaghara here while bathing on Monday, police said. Another child accompanying them was rescued by the locals, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said Shivam Nishad (10), Sitaram Vishwakarma (12) and Shashi (8), residents of Paras Patti Purwar village under the Umri Begumganj police station area, had gone to the banks of the river Ghaghra to graze buffaloes. While returning home, they started bathing in the river. As Shivam went into deep waters, Sitaram rushed to save him, but both of them drowned. Shashi, who was in shallow water, was saved by the locals, he said.

The bodies of both the children have been sent for postmortem examination, ASP said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shatrughan Pathak said necessary formalities are being completed so that financial help could be provided to the families of the victim as per the rules.

