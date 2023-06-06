Left Menu

Two Australians facing death penalty in Vietnam granted clemency

Two Australians sentenced to death in Vietnam have been granted clemency thanks to improving diplomatic relations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, after an official visit to the southeast Asian country. Australia has also made representations on behalf of 73-year-old Chau Van Kham, a Vietnamese-Australian man sentenced in 2019 to 12 years in prison by a Vietnam court that had found him guilty of "terrorism" charges. "That's a different case.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 04:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 04:50 IST
Two Australians facing death penalty in Vietnam granted clemency

Two Australians sentenced to death in Vietnam have been granted clemency thanks to improving diplomatic relations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, after an official visit to the southeast Asian country. "There was a substantial breakthrough with the granting of clemency, just yesterday ... Australia very much welcomes this," Albanese told ABC television on Monday.

"We make representations on behalf of Australian citizens. And we are very pleased that Vietnam has agreed to the request, and we thank them for it," the prime minister said. He said he would not reveal the names of the people who were granted clemency as they had requested privacy. Their families have been informed about the decision.

Albanese had travelled to Vietnam over the weekend, where he met his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, and said the visit provided "an impetus for this outcome". Australia has also made representations on behalf of 73-year-old Chau Van Kham, a Vietnamese-Australian man sentenced in 2019 to 12 years in prison by a Vietnam court that had found him guilty of "terrorism" charges.

"That's a different case. We were after an international prisoner transfer, and we're hopeful in that case. But we'll continue to work on those issues," Albanese said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
Tetra Pak Makes Further Progress on Sustainability Transformation

Tetra Pak Makes Further Progress on Sustainability Transformation

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023