Senior US official: 'Working hard' on managing relationship with China

A senior U.S. diplomat on an official visit to China said on Tuesday that Washington was "working hard" on managing its relationship with Beijing.

"We're working hard to manage the relationship as best as we possibly can," said Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, when asked by reporters in Beijing about the current state of bilateral ties.

