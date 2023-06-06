Left Menu

Cash-strapped Argentina launches voluntary asset swap

Argentina's economy ministry said on Monday it had launched a voluntary asset conversion operation as the South American country battles tumbling foreign reserves that threaten its ability to meet payments. The ministry last week said it was studying a swap to bring "financial relief" to the country's cash-strapped treasury.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2023 08:30 IST
Cash-strapped Argentina launches voluntary asset swap

Argentina's economy ministry said on Monday it had launched a voluntary asset conversion operation as the South American country battles tumbling foreign reserves that threaten its ability to meet payments.

The ministry last week said it was studying a swap to bring "financial relief" to the country's cash-strapped treasury. The swap of domestic debt takes into account debts with maturities in June, July, August and September, to be replaced by new contracts with maturities between August 2024 and January 2025, and will be carried out next Thursday, the ministry said.

A major drought this year has helped deplete Argentina's foreign reserves, which the government is trying to rebuild to cover trade costs and make future debt repayments, as well as to meet economic targets under its $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Analysts consulted by Reuters estimate that the operation will exchange debts worth some 10.2 trillion pesos ($42 million), of which just under half is held by private investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
2
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
3
Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

Germany, Indonesia agree to strengthen defence ties

 Indonesia
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023