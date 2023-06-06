Left Menu

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to meet with group of US House Democrats - Bloomberg News

Dimon will meet with the New Democratic Coalition in a closed-door lunch, the report said. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Dimon along with other banking executives met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, to discuss the federal debt limit.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will meet privately with a group of moderate House Democrats on Tuesday, with banking and the U.S. economy on the agenda, Bloomberg News reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

The news comes after the company said early on Monday that Dimon does not intend to run for office after speculation in recent days about his potential political aspirations. Dimon will meet with the New Democratic Coalition in a closed-door lunch, the report said. They describe themselves as being made up of 100 forward-thinking Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies, according to the website.

JPMorgan and members of New Democratic Coalition did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside business hours. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Dimon along with other banking executives met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, to discuss the federal debt limit.

