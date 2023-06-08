RBI issues guidelines on default loss guarantee in digital lending
The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with guidelines on default loss guarantee DLG in digital lending, a move aimed at ensuring the orderly development of the credit delivery system.DLG is a contractual arrangement between a regulated entity RE and an entity meeting prescribed norms, under which the latter guarantees to compensate the RE, loss due to default up to a certain percentage of the loan portfolio specified upfront.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank on Thursday came out with guidelines on default loss guarantee (DLG) in digital lending, a move aimed at ensuring the orderly development of the credit delivery system.
DLG is a contractual arrangement between a regulated entity (RE) and an entity meeting prescribed norms, under which the latter guarantees to compensate the RE, loss due to default up to a certain percentage of the loan portfolio specified upfront. RE refers to entities, like banks and NBFCs, which are regulated by the RBI.
As per the guidelines, a RE may enter into DLG arrangements only with a Lending Service Provider (LSP)3/ other RE with which it has entered into an outsourcing (LSP) arrangement.
''DLG arrangements must be backed by an explicit legally enforceable contract between the RE and the DLG provider,'' it said.
Last year, the Reserve Bank issued the regulatory framework for digital lending. With a view to further promoting responsible innovation and prudent risk management, it has been decided to issue guidelines on Default Loss Guarantee arrangements in Digital Lending, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the monetary policy earlier in the day. This, he said, will further facilitate the orderly development of the digital lending ecosystem and enhance credit penetration in the economy.
The guidelines further said RE should ensure that the total amount of DLG cover on any outstanding portfolio, which is specified upfront should not exceed 5 per cent of the amount of that loan portfolio. ''In case of implicit guarantee arrangements, the DLG provider shall not bear performance risk of more than the equivalent amount of five per cent of the underlying loan portfolio,'' it added.
It also said recognition of individual loan assets in the portfolio as NPA and consequent provisioning will be the responsibility of the RE.
Also, the REs will have put in place a Board approved policy before entering into any DLG arrangement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Reserve Bank
- Board
- Shaktikanta Das
- Digital Lending
- Default Loss
ALSO READ
Sight, speech, hearing impaired 32-year-old woman makes history by clearing MP Class X Board exams
91.25 pc students pass Maha board Class 12 exam, girls trump boys
Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Waqf board tells Mathura court suit not maintainable due to earlier compromise
MP: Son of swimming pool caretaker, daughter of garage mechanic bag top two positions in Class 10 board exam
Gyanvapi row: HC to hear petition filed by waqf board, mosque management committee on Friday