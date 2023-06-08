BSF seeks exemplary action against Bangla troopers found inside Meghalaya
A flag meeting had taken place and a strong protest note in writing was submitted, Kumar said.
The BSF has sought exemplary actions against two armed Border Guards of Bangladesh personnel who were found roaming inside Indian territory along the zero line in Garo Hills, officials said on Thursday.
The two BGB guards who were found roaming inside a village, were chased by locals on Wednesday. A video shot by an amateur showing this has gone viral on social media.
Meghalaya Frontier BSF chief Pradip Kumar told PTI, ''The matter came to our knowledge last night and immediately we protested with the BGB authorities.'' ''Our commandant had taken up the matter with his counterparts in BGB today. A flag meeting had taken place and a strong protest note in writing was submitted,'' Kumar said.
According to the BSF, the BGB commandant had conducted an inspection and came to the zero line of the border and admitted that his troopers had made a mistake.
The village is outside the fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border but within the zero line which demarcates the border between the two countries.
