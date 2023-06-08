Biden says US responding to Canadian request for assistance in tackling wildfires

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has asked American authorities to respond promptly to Canadian requests for more firefighters and air tankers to tackle ongoing wildfires.

"I have directed the National Interagency Fire Center to respond promptly to Canadian requests for additional firefighters and fire suppression assets such as air tankers," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. Biden also said he asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to keep him informed about management of air traffic implications of the deteriorated air quality.

