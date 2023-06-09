US FTC orders more data in expanding pharmacy benefit manager probe

Left Menu

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Thursday it had sought information from another company that negotiates drug rebates on behalf of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), in an expansion of an ongoing probe of prescription drug pricing.

09-06-2023
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Thursday it had sought information from another company that negotiates drug rebates on behalf of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), in an expansion of an ongoing probe of prescription drug pricing. The company, Emisar, is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group , the FTC said in a statement. PBMs negotiate rebates and fees with drug manufacturers, create lists of medications that are covered by insurance and reimburse pharmacies for patients' prescriptions.

The FTC previously issued data orders to eight other companies.

