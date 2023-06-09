Erdogan appoints Erkan as Turkey central bank governor -official gazette

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan named Hafize Gaye Erkan, a finance executive in the United States, as Turkey's central bank governor, the country's official gazette said on Friday.

It said Erdogan had appointed her predecessor Sahap Kavcioglu as head of the BDDK banking watchdog.

