Holding 62-day Amarnath Yatra shows confidence of J-K administration: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the duration of 62 days for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra shows the confidence of Jammu and Kashmir administration as a large number of devotees are expected to join the annual pilgrimage in an improved security scenario.

The yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks - traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and 14 km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

''Unlike in the past, the administration has decided to undertake the yatra for 62 days which itself is a strong statement on its confidence level (after the improvement in the security situation),'' the minister told reporters in Udhampur – his home constituency.

He claimed that over the past 20 to 30 years, the yatra was restricted to 10 or 15 days while the administration used to look for excuses to stop the yatra.

''The administration is confident and ready for the 62 days of yatra. Given the enthusiasm of the people, we are expecting a huge rush of pilgrims,'' the minister said, adding that a record 1.75 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last season which explains the improvement in the security situation.

He said the development works have recorded massive push, both in scale and speed, in the past nine years in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The hopelessness among the youth vanished after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took over in 2014. Earlier, our youths were looking for opportunities to move out of the country but today the biggest achievement of our nine years is that every Indian is feeling proud whether he is living in the country or outside and it is because of the policies of the Modi government,'' said Singh, who is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office.

Singh earlier inaugurated a two-day 'Young Start-up Conclave' in Udhampur and also chaired a review meeting with Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and district administration to review the progress of ongoing development works.

''The Modi-led government is steadfast and committed to providing the best services at the doorsteps of people. The development must reach the last man in the last queue as envisioned by Modi,'' he said, chairing the meeting.

He asked the district administration to work in tandem and close coordination with the public representatives so as to ensure effective implementation of the welfare schemes on ground for benefit of the general public.

The minister directed the officers to remain in touch with the people, pay regular visits and organise camps in all the remote and far-flung areas so that the people are made aware about the benefits of welfare schemes of the government.

