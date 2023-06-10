Left Menu

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal visits Budha Amarnath temple in J-K’s Poonch

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal visits Budha Amarnath temple in J-K’s Poonch
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday visited Budha Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Poonch and discussed various development issues of the area, an official said.

Accompanied by senior civil and police officers including Poonch deputy commissioner Yasin M Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Sharma, Meghwal took part in special prayers at the temple located in the Mandi area, the official said.

The official said the management of the temple briefed the minister about the history of the temple, which has a rich and ancient heritage.

The minister also interacted with the locals and listened to their grievances. He also held a meeting with the officials and leaders to discuss various developmental issues in the region.

The main focus of the meeting was on the development of tourism infrastructure and roads, the official said, adding Meghwal also discussed various measures to promote tourism in the area, which has a significant potential for growth.

Later on, the minister also visited the Mandi market to assess the situation and discuss ways to improve it.

