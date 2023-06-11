Left Menu

2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say

Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night.The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 pm near a McDonalds restaurant in eastern Kansas City.

PTI | Kansascity | Updated: 11-06-2023 04:12 IST
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night.

The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 pm near a McDonald's restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Few details were immediately available.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said the officers who responded found five people and the officer near a white van, and three of the van's occupants had been shot.

Marcell T. Nelson, 42, of Kansas City, and Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, both died. The third victim suffered minor injuries. Two others were detained. The officer was not hurt.

Bell said investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer radioed for help and whether anyone else besides the officer fired a gun. A handgun was found at the scene.

"There's not a lot of information we can share," Bell said Friday night. "It's very, very early in the investigation."(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

