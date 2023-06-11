Left Menu

Syria's Kurds to begin trials for IS detainees

On Saturday, the Kurdish-led administration said in an online statement that it had decided to submit detainees to its own "open, free and transparent trials" following the international community's lagging response. Senior administration official Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters a local counter-terrorism law broadened last year would be used to try the fighters, adding the accused could appoint a lawyer but did not say courts would appoint one for them.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 12:45 IST
Syria's Kurds to begin trials for IS detainees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria said it would begin trying thousands of suspected foreign Islamic State fighters who have been its custody for years, surprising diplomats working on the issue and prompting concern about due process. The U.S.-backed autonomous administration, which operates separately from the central government in Damascus, holds around 10,000 suspected IS detainees who fled the last bastions held by the militant Islamist group in Syria from 2017-2019.

Local officials have for years called on foreign countries - including Canada, France, the United Kingdom and others - to repatriate their nationals as well as the thousands of foreign women and children who fled IS's self-declared "caliphate" and are in detention camps. On Saturday, the Kurdish-led administration said in an online statement that it had decided to submit detainees to its own "open, free and transparent trials" following the international community's lagging response.

Senior administration official Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters a local counter-terrorism law broadened last year would be used to try the fighters, adding the accused could appoint a lawyer but did not say courts would appoint one for them. Northeast Syria does not practice capital punishment.

Jia Kurd said rights groups and the U.S.-led coalition, which helped Kurdish-led forces oust IS from swathes of northern Syrian territory, would be invited to attend the trials. The coalition did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The issue of foreign fighters is one of the most complex security and rights issues in Syria's 12-year war. Many countries have not repatriated nationals who joined IS, concerned that their counter-terrorism laws would not guarantee long prison sentences for them. A Western diplomat working on Syria told Reuters the administration's decision was a surprise.

The idea had been discussed in the past but pushed aside primarily over questions on the legality of a regional court operating separately from the Syrian government. "No one thought they were going to do this. We take it very seriously that they are holding a lot of people – but this is a separate issue from trying them. Trying them is a whole different beast," the diplomat said.

The diplomat said such trials would need particularly high levels of security and that the risk of a breakout by IS fighters would become higher. Letta Tayler, counter-terrorism specialist at Human Rights Watch, said the international community should either back the trials in northeast Syria - including with resources - or support prosecutions at home or in a third country.

"Anything less is not only a violation of these detainees' rights to due process. It's also a slap in the face to victims of IS and their family members, who deserve to see justice served for IS crimes," she told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023