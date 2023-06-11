Maha: Man slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for cutting down tree in Latur
The civic body in Maharashtras Latur city has registered a case against a man and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for allegedly cutting down a tree, an official said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has registered a case against a man and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for allegedly cutting down a tree, an official said on Sunday. The man, a resident of ward no 15, allegedly cut down a 40-feet tall tree on Saturday and was in the process of felling another tree when a team of civic officials intervened, he said. The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint, based on which a case has been registered against him, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's
- Rs 1
- Latur city
- The Latur Municipal Corporation
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at godown in Maharashtra's Thane
Human skull found during cleaning of well in Maharashtra's Palghar
Man held for posing as IAS officer with PMO in Maharashtra's Pune
Dalit man killed `for celebrating Ambedkar birth anniversary' in Maharashtra's Nanded
3 labourers killed, 2 injured as under-construction structure collapses in Maharashtra's Palghar