Left Menu

Maha: Man slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for cutting down tree in Latur

The civic body in Maharashtras Latur city has registered a case against a man and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for allegedly cutting down a tree, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:05 IST
Maha: Man slapped with Rs 1 lakh fine for cutting down tree in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The civic body in Maharashtra's Latur city has registered a case against a man and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for allegedly cutting down a tree, an official said on Sunday. The man, a resident of ward no 15, allegedly cut down a 40-feet tall tree on Saturday and was in the process of felling another tree when a team of civic officials intervened, he said. The Latur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to the man imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him and lodged a police complaint, based on which a case has been registered against him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023