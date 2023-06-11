Left Menu

Wholesale drug store sealed in J-K's Rajouri, two detained

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A wholesale medical agency has been sealed after 110 strips of a drug were recovered during an inspection in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday.

Two brothers running the drug store were detained as the recovery of unaccounted strips raised suspicion of the use of these tablets in drug abuse, he said.

According to the official, a joint team of police and the Drugs & Food Control Organisation raided the agency, dealing with wholesale of medicinal drugs, in the town on Saturday.

''During inspection and verification of premises, 110 strips of drugs (Tapendadol) were recovered having no required details about purchase, sale raising suspicion of misuse of this drug,'' the official said.

Taking note of it, the medical agency has been sealed as per the law of the land and two of its owners, both brothers, were detained, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said the action followed an ongoing drive against drug abuse in the district.

''The war against drugs is among the top priorities and strict action against those involved in luring youth in addiction is being taken,'' he said.

