Man found hanging from tree in UP

The dead body of a man was found hanging from a tree near Haidergarh here on Sunday, police said.

The father of the man, identified as Rajendra Puttu (24), alleged that his son was killed in police custody and the body hung from the tree to make it look like suicide. Police have denied the charge.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh said Puttu sustained injuries in a clash between two groups following which, he was taken to a community health centre for a checkup from where he escaped.

The family members of the man also blocked a stretch of the Lucknow-Sultanpur Highway for some time demanding justice.

