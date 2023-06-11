All block administrative centres to have a public grievance cell: Sikkim CM
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday said all Block Administrative Centres (BACs) in the Himalayan state will have a public grievance cell soon.
Interacting with people during his visit to West Sikkim, he said there was a need to set up a public grievance cell in each BAC to gather various grievances of the local people for redressal by the state government.
''The public grievance cell will help speed up resolutions of various issues of the local people,'' Tamang said.
The chief minister said that two employees will be deployed at each public grievance cell to be set up soon in all BACs.
Sikkim has 33 BACs as per official records.
