62-yr-old man dies by suicide in Mizoram

A 62-year-old man has died by suicide in Aizawl, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The man identified as Jones Cedric Goeffrey shot himself dead in Falkland locality in Aizawl on June 9, the statement said.

An enquiry by state police to identify him through available documents revealed that he hailed from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the available documents, his temporary address is Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru in Karnataka.

However, all efforts and attempts to inform his relatives or family have been unsuccessful so far.

The unclaimed dead body is lying at the Aizawl Civil Hospital mortuary, the statement said.

The Mizoram police have also urged people to locate his relatives or family or any acquittance at the earliest through landline number-0389-2340758 and mobile number-87947 47292.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)