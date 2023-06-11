Left Menu

Sigdi B1 declared first 'Nasha Mukt' panchayat in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 21:32 IST
Sigdi B1 declared first 'Nasha Mukt' panchayat in J-K’s Kishtwar
Sigdi B1 of sub-division Chatroo in Kishtwar district has been declared the first 'Nasha Mukt' Panchayat of the district.

Making the announcement at the 10th Narco Coordination Committee meeting in Kishtwar, district Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav said the remarkable accomplishment was the result of various interventions made by the Panchayat.

''Civil and police administration, along with other stakeholders worked collectively in strict adherence to the instructions issued by the government from time to time, under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, to achieve a drug-free panchayat,'' he said.

The deputy commissioner said the journey towards becoming a Nasha Mukt Panchayat involved three stages, the first of which being the passing of resolution on March 15 to commit to combating substance abuse.

Second, a listing of all addicts and peddlers was done and later police set up checking points to confront suspected peddlers. These exercised were followed by constitution of village surveillance team to ensure contact monitoring and inputs from ground, he said.

Yadav said the intensive testing procedures were conducted to ensure that the panchayat was truly free from substance abuse.

The declaration of Nasha Mukt Panchayat is provisional and claims can be submitted to the office of the DC, Kishtwar, within one month and once verified a panchayat gets confirmed as Nasha Mukt, an official said.

He said these steps ensure that necessary corrective actions are being taken to maintain the panchayat's drug and substance abuse-free status.

Yadav said 12 more Panchayats are in the line to achieve this milestone.

