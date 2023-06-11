Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two men drown, another missing in lake near Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:17 IST
Two men, aged 20-21 years- drowned while swimming in a lake on the outskirts of Raipur city in Chhattisgarh on Sunday while their friend is missing, police said.

A group of four friends had gone for a swim in the Blue Water lake near Raipur airport at around 6 pm under the Mana police station limits when the incident occurred, the official said.

He said one of the four friends alerted local people about the drownings after which police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation, he added. Two bodies were fished out in the night, the official said, adding that rescue operation will continue Monday morning to trace the third member of the group. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

