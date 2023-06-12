Left Menu

11-year-old boy dies in stray dog attack

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 12-06-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A differently-abled 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs Sunday evening at Muzhappilangad near here, died at a hospital, police said.

Nihal, a resident of Kettinakam, was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house and was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, they said.

''The boy with autism was missing from around 5 pm and a search party, comprising relatives, locals and the police, was looking for him in the locality. We found him around 8.30 pm near his house in a grievously injured manner and took him to the hospital,'' police said.

