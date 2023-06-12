BeUnic Concludes DEI Conclave 2023, Fostering Inclusivity in Corporate Culture

BeUnic, a shark tank participant and a prominent LGBTQ+-focused organization dedicated to empowering the queer community through upskilling, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, and support initiatives, is proud to conclude the DEI Conclave 2023 today. The event took place at The Lalit Hotel in Barakhamba, New Delhi.

The conclave aimed to facilitate meaningful discussions and collaborations between CHROs, HR Heads, D&I Heads, supporting foundations, groups, and LGBTQ+ communities to further enhance inclusivity within the corporate landscape. It featured prominent speakers who demonstrated their commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Talking about the conclave, Ashish Chopra, Co-Founder, BeUnic said,'' The theme of our this year's DEI Conclave was Embracing Inclusion. We recognised that our community needs more dialogue on D&I at workplace, Financial Inclusion for all, Intersectionality and mental health and queer representation in the entertainment industry. Therefore, through the conclave our objective was to foster a sense of belonging and solidarity within the LGBTQ+ community and explore ways to create supportive networks.'' With the DEI Conclave 2023, BeUnic seeks to raise the bar in inclusivity discussions, particularly within corporate environments. The DEI Conclave 2023 is the beginning of an enriching platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration among thought leaders, experts, and change-makers. Participants gained valuable insights, engage in impactful discussions, and are collaborating towards creating more inclusive spaces where everyone can thrive.

BeUnic has garnered immense recognition following their appearance on the hit television show Shark Tank India. The organization's commitment to uplifting the queer community and promoting their empowerment has been widely acknowledged and applauded. Through their various initiatives, BeUnic has been instrumental in providing avenues for upskilling, employment, entrepreneurship, and holistic support to individuals within the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

About BeUnic BeUnic is a community-oriented ecommerce platform that enables LGBTQ artists and designers to offer their products and services. They also work with some of India's best NGOs, support groups and queer folks to offer any kind of help the community might need in India. From entrepreneurship to mental health support, community events to legal advice, queer literature to mentorship, BeUnic has something for everyone.

