Maha: History-sheeter stabs man to death in Thane district
PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:04 IST
A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death by a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. The victim Amol Lokhande was stabbed by the accused in Kalyan town of the district on Sunday night, an official said.
The deceased man's body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he said.
The accused is a history-sheeter with a number of cases to his name, the official added.
